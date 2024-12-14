Buccaneers vs. Chargers, NFL Week 15: Betting odds and preview
The Los Angeles Chargers have lost two of their last three and hope to turn that around against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15.
There, the Chargers will host a scrappy, 7-6 Buccaneers team that has rattled off three straight wins since a Week 11 bye.
Here’s a look at betting odds and a preview before the Chargers partake in what could be a trap game against Tampa Bay.
Slight favorites
Spread: -3 LAC
O/U: 45.5
ML: -150 LAC
According to ESPN BET, the Chargers get the typical three points as hosts, but little else. Not too surprising, given all that’s unfolded over the last few weeks.
Health matters
Part of the issue from an odds and projections standpoint for the Chargers goes beyond the struggle to win games recently.
While guys like Joey Bosa are back healthy, star quarterback Justin Herbert is now battling multiple injuries. It doesn’t sound like he’ll miss the game, but fans would be wise to remember just how much he and the offense struggled over the first few weeks of the season when he battled an ankle sprain then, too.
Herbert isn’t alone, either. Top target Ladd McConkey continues to fight through some injuries and one of the leaders of the defense, Denzel Perryman, is also in danger of missing another game.
