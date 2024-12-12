Ladd McConkey injury update: Latest news on Los Angeles Chargers WR for Week 15
Los Angeles Chargers rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey, besides quarterback Justin Herbert, is the team’s most important injury status to watch heading into Week 15.
Battling multiple injuries, McConkey missed last week’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, yet by far remains the team’s leading receiver.
Ahead of a critical matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as Jim Harbaugh’s team seeks a playoff berth, here’s a running list of McConkey injury updates before kickoff.
Ladd McConkey injury update
- The Chargers listed McConkey as “limited” on the first injury report of the week due to knee and shoulder injuries.
The path so far…
McConkey has been dealing with and playing through a shoulder injury. He suffered a knee injury late in the Week 13 win over Atlanta while putting up nine catches for 117 yards. Neither sound like long-term concerns, but they were enough to hold him out last week.
What it means…
If McConkey needs to miss another game, Herbert’s offense desperately needs someone else to step up. He has 58 catches for 815 yards this year. No other target has more than 43 catches (Will Dissly, and he’s injured) and 492 yards (Joshua Palmer). Former first-rounder Quentin Johnston is erratic as it gets on a weekly basis and both wideout and tight end top the list of offseason needs.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers’ breakout star sends message to fans after mistake vs. Chiefs
Justin Herbert injury update: QB's status up in the air for Week 15
Even Chiefs' Travis Kelce admits what Chargers fans already know