Chargers might be impacted by Bill Belichick's North Carolina move
Could the Los Angeles Chargers end up impacted by the Bill Belichick news?
On first pass, it almost sounds silly—how would one of the greatest NFL coaches ever leaving the pros to coach at North Carolina impact the Chargers?
But that leaving the pros thing is worth pointing out. With Belichick off the table and anywhere from six to 12ish head coaching vacancies set to open between now and the offseason, that’s one less guy available for needy teams.
And that means one less guy to take up a spot and guarantee the Chargers get to keep defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.
It’s easy to assume that Minter will stay loyal to Jim Harbaugh for at least one more year. But head coaching opportunities don’t come around often—and Minter’s name is already making the rounds.
From Minter’s perspective, this could be the peak of his possible candidacy already on the back of a season where he’s orchestrated the NFL’s top defense while having star pass-rushers in and out of the lineup and starting two fifth-round rookies at cornerback. If his units regress in future years, does that harm his resume and chances?
So, in a way, yes, the percentages probably swing a little bit on Minter in the wake of the surprising Belichick move. Not dramatically, but lots of little things like this could add up quickly between now and the offseason.
