Can Chargers win Super Bowl? Examining NFL playoff bracket
The Los Angeles Chargers are still in the fight. After an incredible 11-6 season under first-year head coach Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers are back in the postseason.
Being in the postseason is one thing. However, does the team actually have a chance to go all the way and win the Super Bowl?
Who says they can't? The first step is getting in the postseason. The next step, proving you belong.
According to Sport King, there have only been two five seeds win the Super Bowl: the 2008 New York Giants and the 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The road won't be easy, as a win in the first round will more than likely pit the Chargers against the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round.
However, if you want to win Super Bowls, you have to beat great teams. From a statistical standpoint, the Chargers may have a slim chance at winning this thing.
But, if you take the 'Dumb & Dumber' route, then you're telling yourself there's a chance. All it takes is one win to light the spark that starts the flame. If anyone can get his team to believe that, it would be Harbaugh.
