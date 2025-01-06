Chargers could swing blockbuster trade for superstar playmaker
The Los Angeles Chargers entered the 2024 NFL campaign in clear need of weapons, as they lost a handful of key players last offseason.
The Chargers saw both running back Austin Ekeler and tight and Gerald Everett walk via free agency, and they released wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.
Yes, rookie wide out Ladd McConkey has been impressive, but Los Angeles could definitely afford to add another playmaker alongside of him.
Could the Chargers swing big during the offseason?
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports thinks so and has listed Los Angeles among a short list of teams that could potentially trade for Miami Dolphins superstar Tyreek Hill.
"Hill spent years terrorizing the AFC West as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, but the Chiefs' top rivals could sorely use wide receiver help after riding an old-school run-first attack to the postseason in Jim Harbaugh's first year atop the staff," Benjamin wrote. "They're set to have plenty of money after axing spendy vets to rebuild the wide receiver group in 2024. And Hill might make for a perfect complement to Ladd McConkey."
Hill could be on his way out of Miami, so he will definitely be a hot name in trade rumors in the coming weeks and months.
Here's the thing, though: the 30-year-old showed obvious signs of decline in 2024, as it marked the first time he didn't record 1,000 yards since 2019, when he played in just 12 games.
That being said, Hill remains a lethal weapon and would absolutely represent a terrific addition for Justin Herbert and the Chargers' aerial attack.
We'll see if Los Angeles attempts to make a play for the eight-time Pro Bowler.
