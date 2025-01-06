Chargers WR goes from free agent bust, to season finale hero
The Los Angeles Chargers had a dreadful start to their Week 18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. However, the key word being win makes that start not so bad.
Yes, the Raiders jumped out to a 10-3 lead in the first half, as the Chargers offense struggled to find any rhythm.
However, it was a spark from an unlikely source that gave the Chargers the lead before halftime. A lead they would never let go.
Wide receiver DJ Chark has struggled all season in Los Angeles. The former second-round pick had appeared in just six games with the team before Week 18.
However, Week 18 was Chark's time to put a stamp on his 2024-25 campaign. Late in the first half, quarterback Justin Herbert connected with Chark for the receiver's first touchdown reception of the season.
The play wasn't just a massive moment for Chark but is a big moment for the Chargers offense going into the postseason.
If Chark can be counted on in the red zone, then that just gives Herbert another weapon at just the right time of the season.
Chark finished Week 18 with just one reception for six yards. However, when that one reception is a touchdown, then you've had a pretty good day.
