Jim Harbaugh might not be COTY – but he is perfect for Chargers

Chris Roling

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh probably isn’t going to win Coach of the Year honors in a year absolutely stacked with stellar candidates. 

But the Chargers and their fans won’t complain. 

Harbaugh just arrived and did what he always does—immediately revive a program. The Chargers went from picking fifth overall last year before Harbaugh to landing the fifth seed in the playoffs this season. 

It was, by the way, supposed to be a “soft” rebuilding year as the Chargers navigated a tricky cap situation, overturned the roster and overhauled the program. 

Instead, the Chargers have a shot at a Lombardi Trophy in Year 1 of the Harbaugh exrperience and plenty of cap space and resources to improve following the season. 

For now, nobody comes close to Harbaugh in the minds of Chargers fans. Some reactions:

