Jim Harbaugh might not be COTY – but he is perfect for Chargers

- The Chargers were 5-12 last season.



- They lost to the Raiders 63-21 in Las Vegas and fired their head coach and GM.



- Jim Harbaugh was hired one year ago.



- The Chargers went 11-6 in his first year.



- They beat the Raiders 34-20 in Las Vegas to clinch a Top 5 AFC seed.