Jim Harbaugh might not be COTY – but he is perfect for Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh probably isn’t going to win Coach of the Year honors in a year absolutely stacked with stellar candidates.
But the Chargers and their fans won’t complain.
Harbaugh just arrived and did what he always does—immediately revive a program. The Chargers went from picking fifth overall last year before Harbaugh to landing the fifth seed in the playoffs this season.
It was, by the way, supposed to be a “soft” rebuilding year as the Chargers navigated a tricky cap situation, overturned the roster and overhauled the program.
Instead, the Chargers have a shot at a Lombardi Trophy in Year 1 of the Harbaugh exrperience and plenty of cap space and resources to improve following the season.
For now, nobody comes close to Harbaugh in the minds of Chargers fans. Some reactions:
