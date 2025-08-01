Chargers’ 1st-round picks suddenly under boiling pressure after first preseason game
Los Angeles Chargers first-round picks flirting with the bust label received a heavy dose of unexpected pressure over the last week.
First up is offensive lineman Zion Johnson, the team’s first-rounder in 2022. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has him learning in the center position this summer after struggles at guard. But he’s been getting some quick pressure over the last week on the depth chart from veteran Andre James.
Johnson got the start in the preseason opener during the win over the Lions as a result. And on the game’s first drive, two of the snaps were errant despite the end result being a score.
Second? Wideout Quentin Johnston. He didn’t need to play against the Lions, which seems like a good sign. But the 2023 first-rounder watched as second-rounder Tre Harris got some work and fifth-rounder KeAndre Lambert-Smith was the outright star of the game, catching two passes, scoring once and simply looking dominant.
If Johnston’s drop issues persist in camp and more meaningful preseason action, all of a sudden, he could be getting fewer snaps than expected behind Ladd McConkey, Harris and Lambert-Smith.
Overall, Johnson losing a starting gig and sticking as a backup is far likelier. But the Harbaugh era has stressed that draft status means little and the best players will play. Johnston isn’t exactly safe, either, especially if Lambert-Smith can keep impressing.
While neither Johnson or Johnston are major cut or trade candidates, they are getting put through the Harbaugh-era filter right now. Whether they sink or swim is up to them, but the early returns this summer are a little eyebrow-raising.
