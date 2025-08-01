Chargers budding stars who boosted stock in win over Lions
The Los Angeles Chargers finally had the opportunity to hit someone in a different helmet for a change. The Chargers played the Detroit Lions in the annual Hall of Fame Game and several young players stood out and showed that they belonged. Three fringe players made significant contributions in the 34-7 win Thursday night.
Trey Lance, Quarterback
To begin with, free agent quarterback Trey Lance made a strong move in the backup position battle with Taylor Heinicke. Lance threw for two touchdowns and was very efficient with the football he completed 13 of 20 passes for 120 yards. More importantly, he suffered no interceptions.
Lance was signed in the spring as an unrestricted free agent. During his time in the league with San Francisco and Dallas, he never had the opportunity to develop as a quarterback. He was injured with the 49ers and sat behind Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush on the Cowboys' depth chart.
"It's fun to be back on the football field," Lance said to Melissa Starks of NBC after the game. "I'm gonna get better and build on tonight....It's been a lot of fun."
Nikko Reed, Cornerback
Reed played like a man who would not be denied. He blanketed the receivers he covered in the first half of the game and make a first quarter interception that saw him race 60 yards to set up the game's second touchdown, a two-yard plunge by Kimani Vidal. VIdal would score two touchdowns on the evening.
Reed, a rookie from Oregon, flashed his brilliance on the interception. He was an undrafted free agent and he is making a strong case to make the final 53-man roster.
KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Wide Receiver
Lambert-Smith was targeted twice and caught both passes for 43 yards and an impressive touchdown where he split the defensive backs and caught the ball at the goal line. He also made an impressive sideline catch in the first half that was an over the shoulder variety that went for 28 yards,
The rookie, 5th-round draft choice from Auburn made the most of his opportunity and his stock went up dramatically.
