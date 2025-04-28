Chargers’ 2025 draft class earns above-average grade from Mel Kiper Jr.
The Los Angeles Chargers came a long way in a short time in Jim Harbaugh’s return to the National Football League. The club finished 5-12 a year before his hiring, and he guided the team to an 11-6 record and a wild-card berth. The season ended with a playoff dud at Houston, but now there’s an opportunity to do something the franchise hasn’t managed in over a decade.
The last time the Chargers made consecutive playoff appearances was during a stretch when the Bolts won four straight AFC West titles from 2006-09. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. recently graded the drafts of all 32 teams. As for their nine selections, he gave Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz’s work a B-plus.
“It’s Jim Harbaugh’s second draft with the Chargers, and he further built this roster in his vision. Los Angeles had to make some tough salary cap decisions last season in cutting Mike Williams (before bringing him back after a year) and trading Keenan Allen in his first offseason with the team, and it continued this spring with Joey Bosa’s release. But there is a new nucleus appearing, and I think some of these 2025 draft picks could be big parts of that.
“The key picks here are their first few. Omarion Hampton is a three-down back with the ability to hit a home run any time he takes a handoff. He was the only player in the FBS to run for 1,500-plus yards and 15-plus touchdowns in 2023 and 2024. The Chargers also signed Najee Harris, so expect an effective rushing attack to support Justin Herbert. (They used play-action 33.6 precent of the time last season, second most in the league).”
“Tre Harris was the other early pick,” added Kiper. “The Chargers desperately needed a wide receiver. Ladd McConkey had a great rookie season, but he was also a second-round pick responsible for 29.5 percent of the team’s receiving yards (1,149). Harris has dealt with some injuries, but he has the talent to take weight off McConkey. Harris went over 1,000 yards despite playing only eight games in 2024.”
Kiper also spoke of the addition of University of Oregon defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell, figuring he can aid the league’s 14th-ranked defense in the league this past season. There was one slight criticism.
“I’m surprised the Chargers didn’t address the interior offensive line. I projected Grey Zabel to them in Round 1 in my final mock draft, but the only offensive line addition was sixth-round tackle Branson Taylor. I docked the Chargers a bit there…”
