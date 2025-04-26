Chargers second-round pick Tre Harris' grades point to one thing for Justin Herbert
Given the myriad of pre-draft needs of the Los Angles Chargers, it was a mild surprise that GM Joe Hortiz and HC Jim Harbaugh selected running back Omarion Hampton with the first round pick. Obviously they feel the need for offensive firepower because they then selected Ole Miss WR Tre Harris with their second-rounder, No. 56 slot.
At 6'2", 205 pounds, Harris ran a 4.54 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, not slow but definitely not a burner. His Next Gen Stat 'Athleticism' score ranked him 27th overall for wideouts. Again, better than average but not great. One thing, however, does set him apart which is evident in the grades roundup below: Harris is extremely productive. The guy missed five games in 2024 yet led Ole Miss with 60 receptions, 1,030 receiving yards, and seven scores -- enough to be named Second-Team Associated Press All-American and Third-Team All-SEC.
SI
"Uber-productive in Ole Miss’s up-tempo, run-pass option-heavy offense, Harris has the speed to threaten defenses vertically, and his instincts and feel created lots of quick-hitting completions underneath for the Rebels. Harris has 31⅞-inch arms, and his catch radius allows him to get to passes that others can’t, but he’s battled drops. He’s still a work in progress as a route-runner, though he’s a smooth mover with flashes of nuance and took positive steps from 2023 to ’24. Harris’s blend of size, speed and instincts give him the ceiling of a starting receiver at the next level." —Daniel Flick Grade: A-
CBS Sports
"Los Angeles finally gets another pass catcher for Justin Herbert after bringing in North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton in the first round. Harris profiles as a potential X-receiver in the NFL, which complements Ladd McConkey well." -- Chris Trapasso Grade: B+
Bleacher Report
"Harris gives the Chargers a legitimate X-receiver after the disappointing start to Quentin Johnston’s career. Between right tackle Joe Alt, McConkey, Hampton and Harris, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has to be one of the happiest people in the NFL at the moment. While Harris lacks the top-end speed to impress, he still has explosive traits and the ability to sell his limited route tree to consistently create separation." -- Brent Sobleski Grade: A
The Athletic
"This was a move the Chargers needed to make, although you might be a little surprised they actually did with Jim Harbaugh as head coach. Harris gives Justin Herbert a quality threat and further improves the overall offense. The only question: Was he a better choice than Jaylin Noel at this spot?" -- Nick Baumgartner Grade: B+
Yahoo Sports
"It’s tough to find starting outside wide receivers in the NFL, even if Harris needs seasoning from the Chargers’ coaching staff. There’s a good base to build from here, and Harris will benefit from being in a run-heavy offense with Justin Herbert and Ladd McConkey in the ecosystem." - Charles McDonald Grade: B-
Overall, Harris' grades net out in the A-/B+ range. Harris was a 2-star high school prospect, ranked the 99th best player in Lousiana in 2019. He went to Lousiana Tech for three years where he exploded and transfered to Ole Miss. He's a late bloomer. Lots of room to grow and improve and be extremely productive for Justin Herbert and the Chargers -- a familiar pattern for Harris.
