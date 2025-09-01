AFC West power rankings: Where do Chargers stack up in competitive division?
The Los Angeles Chargers will soon make the trip to Brazil, where they will meet the Kansas City Chiefs this Friday.
The matchup with the Chiefs will be a great first test to see where the Chargers are after making the postseason this past season.
However, are the Chargers on the same level as the Chiefs? Here are our AFC West power rankings heading into the 2025 season.
4. Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are beginning a new era under head coach Pete Carroll. However, the team still has a lot of work to do in order to compete with what will be a crowded AFC West.
3. Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos were one of the biggest surprises in the NFL last season. The fight for the second spot in the division may be even tougher this season as expectations for the Broncos are now higher.
2. Los Angeles Chargers
The team with the best chance to take down the Kansas City Chiefs in the division this season is none other than your beloved Chargers. This team should have way higher expectations this season than just making the postseason.
1. Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs have run this division for a decade, and nothing may change this year. However, the rest of the division is closing in on a team that is hoping to avoid needing a fresh start after an abysmal Super Bowl appearance.
