AFC West power rankings: Where do Chargers stack up in competitive division?

Where do the Los Angeles Chargers stand in the AFC West ahead of the start of the 2025 regular season?

The Los Angeles Chargers helmet with Guardian helmet cap of running back Alohi Gilman.
The Los Angeles Chargers will soon make the trip to Brazil, where they will meet the Kansas City Chiefs this Friday.

The matchup with the Chiefs will be a great first test to see where the Chargers are after making the postseason this past season.

However, are the Chargers on the same level as the Chiefs? Here are our AFC West power rankings heading into the 2025 season.

4. Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby.
The Las Vegas Raiders are beginning a new era under head coach Pete Carroll. However, the team still has a lot of work to do in order to compete with what will be a crowded AFC West.

3. Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix.
The Denver Broncos were one of the biggest surprises in the NFL last season. The fight for the second spot in the division may be even tougher this season as expectations for the Broncos are now higher.

2. Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh, center Bradley Bozeman, guard Jamaree Salyer, and guard Zion Johnson.
The team with the best chance to take down the Kansas City Chiefs in the division this season is none other than your beloved Chargers. This team should have way higher expectations this season than just making the postseason.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, and defensive tackle Chris Jones.
The Chiefs have run this division for a decade, and nothing may change this year. However, the rest of the division is closing in on a team that is hoping to avoid needing a fresh start after an abysmal Super Bowl appearance.

Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Matthew Wright kicks a game winning field goal as time expires against Los Angeles Chargers.
Published
