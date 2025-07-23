Los Angeles Chargers fan suing team over Brazil game vs. Kansas City Chiefs
The Los Angeles Chargers are facing a lawsuit from one of their fans stemming from the team playing in Brazil against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1.
According to Alex Schiffer of Front Office Sports, the fan, who is a season-ticket holder, is suing the Chargers for false advertising and breach of contract.
The lawsuit is centered around the Chargers having one of their home games in Brazil after advertising that they'd have nine true home games in 2025, including the contest against the Chiefs, months before the Brazil game was announced.
Los Angeles is supposed to issue a refund if the team ends up not playing one of its home games at SoFi Stadium, per team policy, but the plaintiff, Devin Abney, says he was denied a refund.
"If the [team] play the game elsewhere than SoFi Stadium or if it is cancelled and not rescheduled, the sole remedy shall be refund of the original ticket purchase price,” the policy states.
But Front Office Sports also points out that the Chargers "don't charge for full-season tickets on a per game basis, and season ticket agreements often include language warning that the NFL may move a home game."
“We are hopeful that the Chargers will make this right and honor the trust of their loyal fans,” the plaintiff's attorney, Rana Ayazi, said.
The complaint also notes that the Indianapolis Colts have a policy for refunding fans for home games moved out of Lucas Oil Stadium, and the Green Bay Packers don't include their international games in ticket packages.
The lawsuit is looking to become a class-action matter consisting of “all individuals who purchased new season ticket plans or renewed existing season ticket plans for the Los Angeles Chargers’ 2025 NFL season,” the filing says.
The Brazil contest between the Chargers and Chiefs will be the second-ever NFL game played in the country. The Philadelphia Eagles took on the Packers in Brazil in 2024.
