Chargers release 1st depth chart, still do funny Omarion Hampton, Najee Harris thing
The Los Angeles Chargers let the first “unofficial” depth chart of the season fly over the weekend, and much of it falls into expected territory.
Except at running back when it comes to Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton.
The Chargers say Harris or Hampton atop that particular position.
There, the Chargers refuse to outright name one guy or the other the actual outright starter. Some of this is meant to indicate they will handle a rotation together, but some of it is clearly meant not to diminish the veteran’s status or disrupt the hype around the first-round rookie, either.
RELATED: Chargers host 4 free agents on workouts ahead of Week 1
The reality is nobody knows what the Chargers really have planned, either. They seem to indicate that Harris is farther along in his recovery from a summer eye injury than outsiders might think, despite his hardly practicing at all during training camp.
Hence, the team only keeping three running backs on the 53-man roster, then risking and losing effective undrafted free agent Raheim Sanders on waivers.
RELATED: Bills' Joey Bosa looks 'terrific' and getting hype in first season away from Chargers
But for most of the summer, it has seemed like Hampton would head for a heavy workload, with Hassan Haskins sticking as a major special teams presence.
Regardless of what the depth chart really says, the Chargers will benefit greatly if Harris can work into the rotation right away and Hampton manages to prove that the summer hype was warranted as he makes a quick adaptation to the NFL.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' assistant coach tabbed as hot head coach prospect
Chargers' Khalil Mack being compared to Micah Parsons blockbuster trade
Omarion Hampton prediction has Chargers rookie accomplishing feat not done since 2016
Chargers’ Justin Herbert, unexpected player make ‘most influential’ NFL season list
ESPN predicts Chargers' Omarion Hampton will have better rookie season than Ashton Jeanty