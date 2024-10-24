Chargers All-Pro surprisingly listed as trade candidate before deadline
The Los Angeles Chargers would likely shock most if they acted as sellers at the NFL’s trade deadline.
That’s especially the case if the Chargers opted to let someone like Khalil Mack go.
Mack is the suggestion from ESPN’s Kris Rhim when asked which Chargers players might be on the move at the deadline this year:
"Outside linebacker Khalil Mack," Rhim wrote. "The Chargers aren't looking to trade Mack, but he is one of their best assets to move at this point. Mack leads the team in sacks (2.5) and has the most pass rush wins (13). Mack, 33, took a pay cut ahead of this season to return to the Chargers, with the hopes of competing for a title. But there are other teams, at least on paper, better positioned to contend this season. Mack's base salary ($1.3 million) would make him attractive for a team looking for an effective edge rusher."
Mack is indeed on the last year of his deal and took a pay cut this past June, opting to reduce his salary from $23.25 million to $19 million in exchange for a no-tag clause in 2025.
Joey Bosa also took a pay cut to stick around for Year 1 of the Jim Harbaugh experience, so there is a reality where both guys aren’t with the team in 2025. That feels like especially the case for Bosa, who is once again battling injuries and struggling to get on the field.
While Mack might be the team’s best trade asset, though, it’s hard to imagine the Chargers actually making a move. Even if they drop the next two games, the record would be at 3-5 and in the messy AFC, that’s not out of the running.
There is a conversation to be had about whether this is a full-blown “rebuild” for Harbaugh and Mack would net at least one nice asset to help build for the future. But actually biting on pretty much any offer seems unlikely.
