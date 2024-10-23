Chargers hesitate while undefeated Chiefs trade for DeAndre Hopkins
The Los Angeles Chargers just lost a 17-15 game despite 349 passing yards from Justin Herbert while settling for five field goals because he has a middling set of skill positions players around him.
The Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL’s lone undefeated team and above the Chargers in the AFC West with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, have had several injuries at wideout and could still improve offensively.
So which one just traded for DeAndre Hopkins?
The Chiefs, of course, sending a conditional fifth-round pick to the Tennessee Titans that can turn into a fourth-round pick.
The Chargers, meanwhile, are still mentioned in the latest Mike Williams trade rumors. But with Hopkins off the market, the price for other wideouts on the trade block just went up as teams in need see the list of options shrink. There’s Cooper Kupp to consider, among a few others, but Hopkins was a nice half-season rental—and coughing up a Day 3 pick to make it happen wasn’t too much to ask.
Barring something unexpected, the Chargers will continue to rely on the idea that DJ Chark actually getting healthy and on the field will provide the vertical threat to open up the rest of the offense.
Until then, Chargers fans might be stuck with nights like last Monday, when Will Dissly is the leading receiver (81 yards) and dominates the target share (11) while the bulk of Herbert’s incompletions are mistakes by his targets, including one guy turning a touchdown into a touchback.
