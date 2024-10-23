Chargers mentioned in latest Mike Williams trade rumors
The Los Angeles Chargers don’t appear to be out of the running for a Mike Williams trade just yet.
Before Week 7, the Chargers were reportedly in contact with the New York Jets about a trade for Williams and mentioned several other times in reports.
With Week 8 on approach, that theme is coming up again.
This time, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler provided the details: “Yes, Pittsburgh has shown interest dating to last week, but the Chargers are at least on my radar here, given Los Angeles' obvious need for a vertical threat (though the return of DJ Chark Jr. could help matters). The Chargers cut him this offseason to save cap space but could bring him back on his cheaper deal.”
Another report had previously suggested the Chargers were behind the Pittsburgh Steelers for Williams but that those two teams had tabled discussions until this week.
But the fact Fowler hasn’t outright said the Chargers are out should give fans some hope.
The Chargers front office has to be willing to play ball and outbid another team, but getting back their former first-round pick would make a lot of sense. Justin Herbert just threw for nearly 400 yards during a loss in which his offense had to settle for five field goals while Will Dissly was his top target.
Getting DJ Chark on the field would be nice, but pairing him with Williams—who already knows Herbert well—would be even better. Otherwise, the Chargers are wasting what looks like another elite Herbert year.
