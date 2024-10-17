Despite need, Chargers avoid getting Justin Herbert help in new mock draft
The new era of Los Angeles Chargers football is off on the right foot. The team currently sits at 3-2 and, with a win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night, could really put the franchise in play for a postseason birth.
Usually when a team begins a new era, it is because the last one was a dreadful disaster. So when head coach Jim Harbaugh came to town, the 2024 college football national champion had his work cut out for him. Building a competitive roster would be the first item on the to-do menu.
The team needs help at several positions, but the one everyone is thinking about is wide receiver. Finding a deep-threat star for quarterback Justin Herbert could put the team in a great place to compete with a team like the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the latest mock draft seems to disagree with the team grabbing a receiver.
According to the latest ESPN mock draft, the worldwide leader believes the Chargers will go with a sure-fire selection for an SEC defensive tackle.
NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid has Kentucky defensive tackle Deone Walker currently penciled in to become a member of the Chargers: "Walker can help. And don't let his 6-foot-6, 345-pound frame trick you into assuming he's simply a two-gap run stuffer. No, Walker is light-footed and can wreak havoc at the first level as a pass rusher," stated Reid.
It won't be the pick that excites casual fans, but most know that fixing the offensive and defensive line in a rebuild is the perfect first step. This pick could end up being a massive win for the franchise.
