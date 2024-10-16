Chargers vs. Cardinals, NFL Week 7: Betting odds and preview
The Los Angeles Chargers will be in the limelight in Week 7, as the team meets the Arizona Cardinals in a Monday Night Football doubleheader. The Chargers are coming off a much-needed win over the Denver Broncos, while the Cardinals are looking ahead after an ugly loss to the Green Bay Packers.
It's Wednesday, which means there is still some time before the Monday meeting. However, it's never too early to get your bets in, right?
Here are the latest odds for the Chargers vs. the Cardinals.
Chargers Early Favorites
Spread: -2.5 LAC
O/U: 44.5
ML: -145 LAC
According to ESPN BET, the Chargers are a slim 2.5-point favorite in the Monday night battle. The oddsmakers expect the teams to hit right around the 44-point total, a total the Chargers have yet to hit in any game this season.
A Chance To Make An Impression
The Chargers and Cardinals are two teams heading in opposite directions. But, the winner on Monday night could change their trajectory. When healthy, the Cardinals have a high-powered offense and quarterback Kyler Murray will pose a massive threat to the Chargers defense.
The Chargers' offense was efficient in their victory over Denver, finishing the game with 350 yards of total offense. They will face a defense that gives up 373 yards a game on average. This has all the makings of a game where the Chargers should put their opponent away early.
