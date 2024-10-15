Chargers should call the Jets about a potential reunion
The Las Vegas Raiders have traded Davante Adams to the New York Jets, and the Cleveland Browns have shipped Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills. Now, it's time for the Los Angeles Chargers to pick up the phone.
Knowing they would never be in on the Adams sweepstakes, the Chargers should have been in the background trying to acquire Cooper. Now, the trade market has thinned at wide receiver. However, it isn't completely dry yet.
With Adams in New York, former Charger Mike Williams is the odd man out. Aaron Rodgers has two former Packer teammates running routes in Adams and Allen Lazard. Plus, the Jets have the homegrown Garrett Wilson.
In the span of 16 hours, Williams became the Jets' WR4 and an Aaron Rodgers scapegoat after losing a first-place game for the AFC East on Monday Night Football.
Williams and Rodgers never found a groove as the four-time MVP has only targeted him 17 times for 145 yards. Now, Williams is expected to be shopped, according to Mike Florio.
With a $10 million cap hit, Williams is too expensive for the Jets to keep around as a WR4, and they need a trade partner that will take on the remainder of Williams's one-year deal. That's where the Chargers come in.
In seven years with the Chargers, Williams recorded two 1,000-yard seasons and likely would've had a third in 2022 if not for injury.
Williams has familiarity with quarterback Justin Herbert, who is being held hostage in a Greg Roman offense that's averaging an embarassing 153.2 passing yards per game.
If the Chargers can't acquire DeAndre Hopkins from the Tennessee Titans, a reunion with Williams should be on the horizon after departing from him and Keenan Allen in the offseason.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Greg Roman, Chargers improved, but the 'prevent offense' needs to stop
Justin Herbert: Jim Harbaugh said he was just 'really excited for the game'
Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh provides update after cardiologist visit
Chargers sign free agent CB Eli Apple after droves of injuries