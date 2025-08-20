Chargers' QB2 battle goes to Trey Lance in new expert projections
An underrated competition going on with the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason has been at quarterback. Obviously, the starting job isn't up for debate, as Justin Herbert is locked in. It's about the spot behind him, as Taylor Heinicke and Trey Lance are battling it out to be Herbert's backup for 2025.
Heinicke was Herbert's backup last season, but the Bolts decided to take a one-year flier on the former No.3 overall pick in Lance. After being outcasted in San Francisco, Lance was traded to Dallas last year where he backed up Dak Prescott in 2024.
In their third preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams, Herbert would start for the Chargers. The reigns would then be handed to Heinicke, who finished out the first half. Lance would then receive the entire first half.
Heinicke would go 6/11 with 56 yards, adding another 19 yards on the ground. Lance would finish with 121 passing yards, including a 34-yard strike along the sideline to rookie Tre Harris which would set up a Raheim Sanders touchdown run.
Mina Kimes of ESPN saw enough out of Lance to declare him the Chargers' QB2.
The rest of the NFL world is beginning to see that Lance can clearly play in the NFL. It may have taken him a while longer than initially hoped, but Lance emerging as the Chargers' best backup option could be the best thing for his career going forward.
