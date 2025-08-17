Chargers players living dangerously on roster bubble after preseason Week 2
The Los Angeles Chargers have some unexpected developments happening across the roster as the preseason continues, making for some interesting roster bubble conversations.
There are, for example, unexpected undrafted free agents stepping up and making noise in surprise places.
Tack on some veterans putting up eyebrow-raising showings and the roster bubble conversation needs a refresher before the Chargers start prepping for the preseason finale.
WR Derius Davis
Davis has shown some serious juice in the offense and on special teams in past. But undrafted free-agent wideout Luke Grimm scoring a touchdown as a returner against the Rams creates some problems for him. There are already five unquestioned roster spots secured at wideout, so he’s in a scrap with Grimm, Jalen Reagor, and others for the final spot.
RB Kimani Vidal
This might be it for Vidal, who didn’t get more playing time in the past due to struggles as a pass protector. Najee Harris will tandem with Omarion Hampton, while Hassan Haskins has some value. Mostly, though, this is about undrafted free agent Raheim Sanders looking like a guy not just headed for the final roster, but a rotational role, too.
QB Taylor Heinicke
Heinicke has been up and down in camp and downright problematic most of the time in preseason action. At this point, he’s far behind the steady Trey Lance, the only question is whether the Chargers want to keep three at the spot.
CB Ja'Sir Taylor and Benjamin St-Juste
Taylor and St-Juste get nice training camp reports here and there but don’t pass the visual test in preseason action. Behind the obvious starters like Donte Jackson, they’re getting lapped by undrafted names such as Nikko Reed and Eric Rogers.
