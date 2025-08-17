Luke Grimm fighting for Chargers to keep him on 53-man roster
Luke Grimm went undrafted in the spring. He was one of many undrafted free agents to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers after the draft. He had high hopes of getting a chance to shine.
Grimm has been fighting for reps and knows special teams could be wear he makes his case. He certainly helped himself Saturday night as he returned a Los Angeles Rams' punt 66 yards for a touchdown. Ethan Evans appeared to have out kicked his coverage and Grimm beat the gunners to the edge and scored a difficult touchdown.
Daniel Popper of The Athletic said Grimm had a big moment during a recent Chargers practice.
"Rookie receiver Luke Grimm had a touchdown catch on a slant route in 11-on-11. He was working with the third team and caught the pass from Uiagalelei," Popper said.
Rookies KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Tre Harris are already making their case for extra reps and roster space. Harris was a high draft choice and he is going nowhere. Lambert-Smith put on a clinic in the Hall of Fame Game two weeks ago and announced his presence with authority.
Grimm, a wide receiver by trade, can light it up on special teams as he showed Saturday night.
Grimm was a team captain for the Jayhawks in 2024. He led the team with 51 catches for 690 yards and six touchdowns. The 6-0, 190 pounder from Raymore, Mo. is used to not being mentioned in the upper echelon of players, but his speed and talent always seem to win out.
He was not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this past spring. Instead, he had a great effort at the Big 12 Pro Day in March and showed the coaches and scouts what he is capable of doing. Credit the Chargers scouting department for finding this diamond in the rough.
