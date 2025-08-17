Chargers rookie report card following preseason loss vs Rams
The Los Angeles Chargers narrowly fell to their crosstown rival last night, losing 23-22 to the Rams. Despite that, the Chargers played some of their starters in this game, including Justin Herbert. Valuable reps with the first-team were had for some of the Bolts' rookies.
With that being said, here's how the newcomers did in the Chargers' third preseason game of the year:
WR Luke Grimm: A+
Talk about making your mark during the preseason. Grimm showed up in one of the most valuable ways on Saturday night, returning a punt 66 yards the other way for a touchdown. The undrafted rookie out of Kansas also had one catch for six yards on the night. His punt return touchdown will be remembered when cut down day comes around.
WR Tre Harris: A
The Chargers' highly-touted second-round pick finally made an impact in a big way on Saturday. Harris caught six passes on eight targets for a team-high 85 yards and a long of 34. The electric playmaker out of Ole Miss showed his big-play ability.
RELATED: Chargers breakout UDFA spotted in walking boot, out vs. Rams
WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith: A
The Chargers just seem to have the magic touch when it comes to receivers. Lambert-Smith also showed his explosive playmaking ability on Saturday, catching two passes for 66 yards, one of them going for 37 yards.
RB Raheim Sanders: B+
Sanders found the endzone for the second-straight week. He ended the game with 11 yards on five rushes with a touchdown, while adding another 17 yards through the air on two catches.
S RJ Mickens: B
Mickens has been able to get his hands on the football this preseason. On Saturday, he had eight tackles with two passes defended.
RELATED: Chargers WR Quentin Johnston carted off field after brutal hit
The remaining rookies
As for the rest of the rookies, nothing too notable happened. Omarion Hampton didn't play much, totaling 12 yards on just two carries. Oronde Gadsden II had one catch for 12 yards. UDFA Myles Purchase also led the team with nine tackles on the night.
The Chargers' last preseason game will be on Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers.
