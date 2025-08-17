KeAndre Lambert-Smith gives Chargers best possible good problem
The Los Angeles Chargers have many problems right now, chief among them a massive case of the injury bug and a not-so-hot-looking offensive line in front of Justin Herbert.
But rookie wideout KeAndre Lambert-Smith? He’s a good problem.
Lambert-Smith, the fifth-round rookie, has repeatedly flashed this summer and into preseason action. That includes catching two passes for 66 yards in the Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, second only to fellow rookie Tre Harris’ six grabs for 85 yards.
RELATED: Chargers breakout UDFA spotted in walking boot, out vs. Rams
It goes a little deeper than that, though. After Quentin Johnston exited early with an injury, it was Lambert-Smith quickly grabbing a pass from Justin Herbert. The fact a late-round rookie already has that sort of connection in a live game with the franchise quarterback is nothing short of a good sign.
Lambert-Smith does it with any quarterback, though. In the preseason opener against Detroit, he caught two passes for 43 yards and a score to pace all Chargers weapons in that game.
And now the logjam at wideout gets interesting. Johnston might be a former first-round pick, but his continued struggles with drops and the Mike Williams retirement leave the door wide open for Lambert-Smith.
RELATED: Chargers WR Quentin Johnston carted off field after brutal hit
The Chargers can now get Ladd McConkey, Keenan Allen and some combination of Johnston, Harris and Lambert-Smith on the field in the base offense. Harris might be a second-round product compared to Lambert-Smith being a fifth-rounder, but Jim Harbaugh has shown time and again that draft status doesn’t mean all that much when it comes to playing time.
A year removed from finding two starters in the fifth round at cornerback, Lambert-Smith might be the same thing at one of the Chargers’ biggest areas of need:
