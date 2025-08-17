Chargers' Jim Harbaugh reacts to Michigan scouting scandal punishment
Justin Herbert's decent debut. Quentin Johnson's scary injury. Another encouraging performance from Trey Lance. And, finally, a pulsating 23-22 loss to the Rams in which his defense surrendered the game-deciding touchdown pass with only five seconds remaining
There was plenty for Los Angeles Chargers' head coach Jim Harbaugh to talk about after Saturday night's preseason loss at SoFi Stadium. But one thing he adamantly refused to address: His troubled past at the University of Michigan.
Just days after the NCAA handed down harsh punishment to the school and essentially slapped a 10-year restraining on Harbaugh to stay away from the Wolverines' athletic program, he was in no mood to talk about it.
"Like I said to you last year, not engaging," Harbaugh said. "I'm done engaging."
Simply by not commenting on the scandal, however, won't make it go away. From Harbaugh's present career as the leader of an organization, or from his lasting legacy.
The NCAA handed down significant penalties to Harbaugh' s former program in the wake of its investigation into an illegal scouting scheme. After finding "overwhelming evidence" of impermissible scouting from 2021-2023, the NCAA's Committee On Infractions punished Michigan with four years of probation, fines that could ultimately exceed $20 million and sanctions on several individuals including Harbaugh, who coached the Wolverines 2015-23.
Harbaugh got slapped with a 10-year "show-cause order" that restricts him from all athletically related Michigan activities beginning Aug. 7, 2028. That comes at the conclusion of his four-year show-cause order from a previous case.
The punishment to Harbaugh means he has to stay away from Michigan athletics, and could only be hired by another college with NCAA approval. Harbaugh, 61, is beginning the second season of a five-year, $80 million contract with the Chargers.
