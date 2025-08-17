Charger Report

Chargers' Jim Harbaugh reacts to Michigan scouting scandal punishment

As he's done for a year, Los Angeles Chargers' head coach Jim Harbaugh refuses to address the mess left behind at Michigan.

Richie Whitt

Aug 10, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh (left) talks with side judge Frank Steratore (132) against the New Orleans Saints in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 10, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh (left) talks with side judge Frank Steratore (132) against the New Orleans Saints in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Justin Herbert's decent debut. Quentin Johnson's scary injury. Another encouraging performance from Trey Lance. And, finally, a pulsating 23-22 loss to the Rams in which his defense surrendered the game-deciding touchdown pass with only five seconds remaining

There was plenty for Los Angeles Chargers' head coach Jim Harbaugh to talk about after Saturday night's preseason loss at SoFi Stadium. But one thing he adamantly refused to address: His troubled past at the University of Michigan.

RELATED: Chargers breakout UDFA spotted in walking boot, out vs. Rams

Just days after the NCAA handed down harsh punishment to the school and essentially slapped a 10-year restraining on Harbaugh to stay away from the Wolverines' athletic program, he was in no mood to talk about it.

"Like I said to you last year, not engaging," Harbaugh said. "I'm done engaging."

Justin Herbert
Aug 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh (left) talks with quarterback Justin Herbert (10) against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Simply by not commenting on the scandal, however, won't make it go away. From Harbaugh's present career as the leader of an organization, or from his lasting legacy.

The NCAA handed down significant penalties to Harbaugh' s former program in the wake of its investigation into an illegal scouting scheme. After finding "overwhelming evidence" of impermissible scouting from 2021-2023, the NCAA's Committee On Infractions punished Michigan with four years of probation, fines that could ultimately exceed $20 million and sanctions on several individuals including Harbaugh, who coached the Wolverines 2015-23.

RELATED: Chargers WR Quentin Johnston carted off field after brutal hit

Harbaugh got slapped with a 10-year "show-cause order" that restricts him from all athletically related Michigan activities beginning Aug. 7, 2028. That comes at the conclusion of his four-year show-cause order from a previous case.

The punishment to Harbaugh means he has to stay away from Michigan athletics, and could only be hired by another college with NCAA approval. Harbaugh, 61, is beginning the second season of a five-year, $80 million contract with the Chargers.

Jim Harbaugh
Jim Harbaugh is NFL-bound after leading Michigan to three straight Big Ten titles and the 2023 national championship. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Justin Herbert delivers short, sweet performance in Chargers' preseason debut

Chargers QB Justin Herbert asked Jim Harbaugh for his preseason playing time

Chargers’ website casts doubt on summer breakout’s final roster chances

Chargers worked out former SB champion tackle following Rashawn Slater injury

Derwin James gave glowing endorsement to Chargers' standout UDFA

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Harbaugh