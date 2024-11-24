Chargers named fit for Bengals WR Tee Higgins in free agency
The Los Angeles Chargers will have droves of cap space to play with in free agency next offseason when Year 2 of the Jim Harbaugh experience gets underway.
Might they go all-in on a name like wideout Tee Higgins?
Projected to have roughly $75 million in cap space before any other potential cost-saving measures, the Chargers could certainly get in the mix for someone like Higgins for Justin Herbert.
So goes the thinking for The 33rd Teams’ Tyler Brooke when outlining the top five fits for Higgins: “However, despite having nearly identical frames, Johnston isn't close to the same kind of playmaker that Higgins is. Higgins is a much more reliable catcher of the football outside of his frame, making absurd catches like this one with ease.”
Higgins would be an unquestioned upgrade over Quentin Johnston, though one would think the Chargers find a way to get both–and breakout rookie Ladd McConkey–on the field at the same time.
This is the type of win-now luxury move the Chargers can afford to make due to the makeup of the roster. The sheer spacing Higgins would demand on every snap would open things up further for McConkey and others, too.
While it would take winning a bidding war against other big spenders, there’s little reason to think the Chargers won’t at least consider something this drastic next offseason, no matter how this season ends up.
