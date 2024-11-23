Chargers fans aren’t happy about flex to primetime
The Los Angeles Chargers being good enough in Year 1 of Jim Harbaugh to be flexed into primetime games as the season winds down is definitely a bittersweet moment for fans.
On one hand, the fact the Chargers’ Week 16 matchup against the Denver Broncos got flexed to Thursday Night Football is more proof things are headed in the right direction. It’s also just nice to see the team get some national exposure.
But on the other…it’s the first-ever flex for a TNF game for a reason. All the fans who had to plan travel, tickets and everything else now have their plans dramatically altered. Some who could go to the originally planned Sunday game can’t get to a game on a weeknight, etc. etc.
It’s the messy underside of such a flex, and one that plenty of fans took to social media about after the NFL’s announcement.
