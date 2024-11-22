Should Chargers go after QB Daniel Jones in free agency?
The Los Angeles Chargers might want to consider the Daniel Jones idea if the former first-round pick hits the open market.
Jones, just released by the New York Giants after getting benched, will be subject to waivers. If he clears waivers, which he should given the claiming team would need to pay his $13.8 million salary, he’ll go to free agency on Monday.
Those Chargers, quietly, had a quarterback need behind Justin Herbert over the summer. Or at least that’s what the new regime led by general manager Joe Hortiz and head coach Jim Harbaugh signaled when trading for Atlanta Falcons for quarterback Taylor Heinicke in late August.
Adding Heinicke was a response to Easton Stick’s struggles over the summer. Going to free agency now for another passer probably wouldn’t displace Heinicke on the depth chart any time soon.
But then again, it’s not often a former No. 6 overall pick becomes available on the market. Jones might want another shot at starting somewhere else and may very well get it based on quarterback resurgences around the league. But he’s also struggled, especially in recent years, so it might have to wait until next offseason.
Either way, like almost anything else, the Chargers should do due diligence on the topic like any other new addition to the market.
