Did the Chargers just leak alternate helmets?
Los Angeles Chargers fans noticed something interesting in a recent video posted by the team ahead of the Week 12 primetime game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Alternate helmets.
The topic has been much discussed amongst the fanbase, especially in recent years. And indeed, in videos and social media posts promoting a collaboration with Crenshaw City Skate Club, there happens to be at least one clip featuring a blue alternate helmet.
While nothing has been made official by the team and alternate helmet plans take literal years of work with the NFL to get approved, the timing is curious. The Chargers, after all, will don navy blue on Monday night in front of a primetime audience – the only time this year they will wear the popular jersey.
Maybe fans are wrong. But maybe, just maybe the Chargers didn't go through all the effort of making that helemt for these photos for no other reason. Who knows?
