Jim Harbaugh explains lack of playing time for Gus Edwards
The Los Angeles Chargers replicated the Baltimore Ravens backfield from the last few seasons, signing running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards in the offseason. Ironically enough, that's who the Chargers will play in Week 12 on Monday night.
A questionable decision in last week's victory over the Cincinnati Bengals left fans confused. Dobbins has been the lead back, but Edwards has been a solid change-of-pace ballcarrier in certain situations. Edwards had six carries for 27 yards while averaging 4.5 yards per rush before seemingly being pulled early in the third quarter in favor of Dobbins.
Dobbins would finish the game with 11 carries for 56 yards and two touchdowns, including the 29-yard go-ahead score to put the Chargers up with 18 seconds left to play. Take that run away and Dobbins had 10 carries for 27 yards and one touchdown, leaving him with a measly 2.7 yards per rush.
Fans advocated for Edwards to be used more, as he seemed to be getting more positive yardage than Dobbins. Jim Harbaugh made sure to mention that Edwards wasn't pulled due to injury, but for other reasons.
It'll be interesting to see how the Chargers manage their two-man backfield against the Ravens.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Derwin James recruiting Tee Higgins in 2025 NFL free agency? Chargers fans think so
Khalil Mack injury update: Latest news on Los Angeles Chargers star for Week 12
Denzel Perryman update is rough news for Chargers at bad time
This unknown Jim Harbaugh story had reporters getting emotional