Analyst tabs Day 2 selection as Chargers best-value pick in 2025 NFL draft
The Los Angeles Chargers confused several draft analysts when they took North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.
It's not that Hampton was a bad pick, but they had just signed Najee Harris in NFL free agency. That meant the position was far from a major need, whereas they were incredibly thin at wide receiver.
Still, they rolled the dice and wound up landing a wideout in the second round, bringing in Tre Harris at No. 55. The Chargers were able to find a 1,000-yard wideout last year in the second round in Ladd McConkey and Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski thinks they might have found another stud in the same round this year.
In naming his favorite selection for every team, he chose the Ole Miss wideout for the Bolts.
"Throughout the predraft process, the Bleacher Report Scouting Department graded Harris as a first-round prospect because he has traits as a legitimate X-receiver. Had it not been for a groin injury during the season, Harris could have continued to torch defenses and likely wouldn't have been available as late as he was." — Sobleski, Bleacher Report
Harris gives them some much-needed size on the boundary, and will allow McConkey to work out of the slot more often. In the end, it appears they made the right move, landing a solid fit in Round 2 as well as a feature back in Round 1.
