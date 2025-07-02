Chargers’ biggest offseason miss, question could have nightmare answer
The Los Angeles Chargers decided to let one of the offseason’s biggest needs go unaddressed, unless Jim Harbaugh and Co. get credit for…swapping two of the problem areas and trying again?
That’s the approach for the Chargers at left guard in front of Justin Herbert, where the team appears on track to once again start Bradley Bozeman and Zion Johnson.
Just…with Bozeman and Johnson switching positions.
The Chargers continue to give Johnson reps at center this spring, kicking the veteran Bozeman out to left guard. The Athletic’s Daniel Popper put it best:
“The Chargers, through spring practices, have been experimenting with Johnson at center and Bozeman at left guard. Johnson has never played center in the NFL. Will swapping those two actually lead to improvement?”
If the answer is no, the Chargers could be in heaps of trouble.
Herbert’s offense has elite offensive tackles with Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt. It has a potentially elite right guard in free-agent signing Mekhi Becton, although it’s worth remembering he’s had just one breakout season after a position change.
And none of that matters if Johnson and Bozeman flop again next year, albeit in swapped spots, and Herbert is running for his life from pressure up the middle, battling nagging injuries again and the running game can only run to predictable spots on the field.
Maybe the former first-rounder Johnson will breakout in the new role, or maybe he ends up off the roster. Maybe a quiet signing like Andre James steals the job at center. Who knows? But this seemingly unnecessary dilemma is why Chargers fans weren’t thrilled with the team’s approach to the line this offseason.
