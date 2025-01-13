Chargers might have to deal with Bill Belichick, Tom Brady in AFC West after all
The Los Angeles Chargers finished second in the AFC West this season. After an 11-6 season, the Chargers went on to lose in the wild-card round to the Houston Texans.
Not only did the Chargers have a strong season, but the Denver Broncos also punched their ticket to the postseason. The Broncos finished 10-7 on the year.
With the Kansas City Chiefs being a juggernaut, the AFC West was a tough division this season and may get even tougher next year.
According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, multiple teams reached out to NFL coaching legend Bill Belichick in regard to head coaching openings.
Belichick recently accepted the head coaching position at the University of North Carolina, which was a surprise to a lot of people.
However, if anyone could pull Belichick back to the NFL, it would be his former quarterback Tom Brady.
Brady is a part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, and it just so happens that the Raiders' head coaching position has become available.
Now, there would be a lot of moving parts to get Belichick out of UNC. However, giving Belichick the keys to the Raiders and a chance to draft a quarterback has to be an enticing offer.
Belichick is still on the road recruiting for the Tar Heels. So, it appears that getting the legendary coach to Las Vegas may just be a daydream by Raiders fans.
