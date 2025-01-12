Jim Harbaugh spotlights Chargers’ biggest problem after playoff loss
Two of the biggest problems on the Los Angeles Chargers roster came back to haunt them on a national stage during Saturday’s humiliating playoff loss to the Houston Texans.
While the narratives will take aim at Justin Herbert for having the worst game of his career, the two areas directly impacted his four-interception showing—the interior of the offensive line and the cast of weapons around him.
Speaking with reporters after the game, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh semi-accidentally threw that interior offensive line into the spotlight.
"He's got to be able to finish a throwing motion," Harbaugh said, according to ESPN’s Kris Rhim. "Quarterback's got to be able to do that, and we didn't put him in the position to do that enough."
It was no secret entering the game that the Chargers have an elite offensive tackle duo with Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt…but that the entire interior could get replaced this offseason.
Center Bradley Bozeman and guards Zion Johnson and Jamaree Salyer (playing in place of also-replaceable Trey Pipkins) had a disaster class of a showing that sped up Herbert’s clock and had him forcing throws when he wasn’t scrambling for his life or getting hit.
Of course, it doesn’t help that breakout rookie Ladd McConkey had 197 of the team’s 242 receiving yards on the day and guys like tight end Will Dissly were responsible for massive point swings via drops and turnovers.
But an offensive line failing a Harbaugh-coached team is a big red flag—and he pointed it out big time after the game, whether he meant to or not.
