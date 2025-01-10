Chargers star gets brutally honest on NFL future
The Los Angeles Chargers are one of the top up and coming teams in the NFL, but not all of their star players have a long runway.
Impending free agent Khalil Mack has already stated that this might be the last chance he has to make a Super Bowl run with this current group, and Joey Bosa has revealed some pretty somber thoughts, as well.
At 29, Bosa is not exactly old, and he is under contract with the Chargers through 2025. However, a rash of injury issues over the last several seasons has caused the star defensive end to seriously contemplate his NFL future.
“There’s not a lot of time left for me, probably,” Bosa said, via Daniel Popper of The Athletic. “It’s coming fast.”
Bosa played in 14 games this season, his highest total since 2021. However, he suffered a back injury in Week 2 that caused him to miss three contests and has resulted in sciatic pain that has plagued him throughout the year.
The former No. 3 overall pick was once one of the most feared pass rushers in all of football. He logged double-digit sack totals in each of his first two seasons, topping out at 12.5 sacks in 2017. He has made four Pro Bowls in his career, with his last appearance coming three years ago.
However, Bosa appeared in a grand total of 14 contests between 2022 and 2023, and staying on the field this season has been a constant struggle.
Time may indeed be running out for the Ohio State product, which makes the Chargers' Wild Card Round matchup with the Houston Texans this Saturday all the more important.
