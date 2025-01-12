Derwin James, Chargers stars send messages to fans after playoffs flop
Los Angeles Chargers players had plenty to say right after the disappointing playoff exit at the hands of the Houston Texans.
Many of the team’s leaders and key members of the franchise moving forward took to social media to address fans about the loss and where things go from here.
Star safety Derwin James was the first up to issue a message, assuring fans that the Chargers will only come back stronger next season.
Linebackers Daiyan Henley and Denzel Perryman were a few of the others to post messages, too.
While the loss was disappointing, they certainly aren’t wrong. The Chargers were in Year 1 of a soft rebuild around Jim Harbaugh and had only just turned over some of the roster and installed new systems. Next year, they will have droves of cap space to make further major overhauls and improve.
For now, though, it’s all about the messaging in the aftermath of the loss:
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers injury news immediately after loss vs. Texans
Chargers, Vikings urged to team up for wild Justin Herbert trade
Justin Herbert joins Josh Allen, others in putting up stinkers vs. Texans
Ladd McConkey puts exclamation point on debut season
Chargers kicker forgets the rules in brutal blunder vs Texans
Chargers robbed on overturned Derwin James interception vs. Texans