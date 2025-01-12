Los Angeles Chargers star Khalil Mack ponders retirement after playoff loss
Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack remains slated for NFL free agency this offseason in the wake of his team’s playoff loss to the Houston Texans.
If that is, he elects to keep playing at all.
Speaking with reporters at exit interviews the day after the wild-card round loss, Mack admitted that he has a decision to make about his playing future in the coming weeks.
ESPN’s Kris Rhim wrote the following on the topic: “Said he’s not sure if he wants to continue playing football but will decide with his family over the next few weeks. Said he doesn’t want to go out with a L.”
While Mack is 33 years old, it’s a little surprising because he continues to enjoy mostly good health and production (six sacks this year over 16 games) and would undoubtedly command top dollar on the open market.
The Chargers and their droves of cap space to use this offseason would surely like to have Mack back, especially if the team opts to move on from Joey Bosa.
But for now, the conversation shifts away from whether the Chargers will pay Mack and whether he wants to return to whether he’ll play in the NFL at all next year.
