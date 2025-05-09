Los Angeles Chargers called out for flummoxing offseason moves
The Los Angeles Chargers entered free agency with a wealth of cap space, so many expected them to be major players on the open market.
The Chargers spent money, but not in the way that many anticipated, as they opted to try and fill gaps with mostly pedestrian talents rather than going for bigger names.
But perhaps one of Los Angeles' most intriguing decisions was signing center Andre James and yet still retaining Bradley Bozeman on a two-year deal.
Many Chargers fans were hoping to see the end of the Bozeman era, and while James isn't exactly prime Jason Kelce, he may have provided Los Angeles with a better option in the trenches.
Nevertheless, it appears that the Bolts are going to roll with Bozeman once again in 2025, which has ESPN's Aaron Schatz calling out the Chargers for their puzzling decision and labeling center as their biggest position of need at the moment.
"Veteran center Bradley Bozeman ranked 29th out of 33 qualified centers with a 92.0% pass block win rate. The Chargers signed him to a two-year extension anyway, but they might have a better option behind him after signing free agent Andre James," Schatz wrote.
Perhaps Los Angeles merely signed James as a backup plan, and it should be noted that Bozeman's contract does contain an out after next season.
Still, the Chargers' interior offensive line was a rather prominent issue last season, so they should have been aiming to make some rather significant changes to it over the last couple of months. Apparently, they are still planning to roll with Bozeman.
