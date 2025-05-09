Chargers sternly warned to avoid tantalizing potential addition
A very interesting potential target became available for the Los Angeles Chargers this week, as the Carolina Panthers surprisingly released three-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney.
Naturally, the Chargers have been labeled as a potential destination for Clowney, as they are definitely in need of a pass rusher after cutting Joey Bosa earlier this offseason.
Plus, Los Angeles general manager Joe Hortiz has familiarity with Clowney from his days as an executive with the Baltimore Ravens.
However, Jason Reed of Bolt Beat feels that this is an avenue the Chargers should avoid.
"As great as it is to have depth, the Chargers don't need to bring anyone in to the edge rusher room unless it is a true game-changer," Reed wrote. "Los Angeles needs to see what is has with [Tuli] Tulipulotu and [Kyle] Kennard specifically. Adding a one-year veteran past his prime only muddles those waters."
Clowney is certainly not a dominant pass rusher. While his name carries significant cachet given that he was a No. 1 overall pick back in 2014, he has never logged a double-digit sack campaign, and he is coming off of a 2024 season in which he finished with a pedestrian 5.5 sacks in Carolina.
Perhaps Tuipulotou will break out in 2025 after flying under the radar with 42 tackles and 8.5 sacks this past season, and Kennard may very well have been a steal for the Chargers in the fourth round of the NFL Draft last month.
Clowney could certainly help a contender, and he would absolutely provide nice depth for Los Angeles on the edge, but based on the way the Bolts have operated in free agency this offseason, it just doesn't seem too likely that they will decide to bring Clowney into the fold.
