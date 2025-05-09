What draft experts said about new Chargers OT Branson Taylor
The Los Angeles Chargers made a statement pick to begin the Jim Harbaugh era in the 2024 NFL Draft when the team selected Joe Alt with their first selection.
Alt has quickly become a staple of the Chargers' offensive line, a unit that the franchise continued to add depth with the selection of Branson Taylor in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Taylor may not be a day one starter, but here's what a few draft experts are saying about the newest addition to the Chargers' offensive line.
Bleacher Report
"Overall, Taylor brings a rugged presence with good grip strength, flashes of power and anchoring ability. However, regular lapses in technique, body positioning and pad level result in erratic sustain skills. His best path to develop a role would be inside a play-action-heavy system at tackle or guard, where he can play aggressively and dictate terms to defenders."
NFL.com
"Physical two-year starter with the girth and power for consideration as both a tackle and guard. Taylor generates an impressive jolt as a run blocker, frequently winning the battle for space and pushing people against their will. He has average foot quickness and struggles to redirect defenders who get on his edges. He has shorter arms, with pass sets that are vulnerable to speed outside and counters inside. A move to guard could clear up those issues and give him a chance to fight for playing time in a power-based running scheme."
247 Sports
"Big and strong enough to take initial contact from bull rushers and not be pushed back. Hand placement and consistent pad level can still be improved. Labeled as a project, but he is further along than given credit. Tremendous ceiling means he still has room to get better. Will likely need a year or two, but is closer to early playing time than his relatively inexperienced profile would lead many to believe. Has the upside to be a multi-year starter and potential NFL draft pick."
