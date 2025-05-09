Did Joe Hortiz accidentally reveal Chargers getting new helmets?
There is plenty of excitement surrounding the Los Angeles Chargers heading into the 2025 season. Coming off of an 11-win campaign in 2024, the regime of Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh are looking to sustain the success they had in year one.
The NFL Draft has been over for some time now, with the Bolts adding nine new players to the roster, including some offensive weapons in Omarion Hampton and Tre Harris. This will be enough to keep Chargers fans happy and excited until training camp begins in just over two months.
There may be a new surprise on the horizon, however, as there have been rumors of the Chargers getting new helmets for the 2025 season. The Chargers have some of the nicest color combinations in the league, whether it's their navy blue or powder blue mixed in with subtle yellow hints.
Hortiz, who recently appeared on the Up & Adams Show, discussed the team's potential new helmets/uniforms.
Hortiz revealed that the team had a closed-off photoshoot that even he wasn't allowed to see. The "secretive photoshoot" as he called it, definitely means that the Chargers have something coming soon for the 2025 season. It'll be interesting to see what the reveal is going to be.
