Chargers linked to reunion with former weapon, but not the one fans want
Los Angeles Chargers fans have been clamoring for the team to bring back wide receiver Keenan Allen, who amazingly remains on the free-agent market well into May.
However, with the Chargers deciding to select a pair of wide receivers in Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith in the NFL draft, a reunion between Los Angeles and Allen appears less likely.
But could the Chargers pursue a reunion with another one of their former pass-catchers?
Jason Reed of Bolt Beat poses the possibility, suggesting that Los Angeles could potentially attempt to sign tight end Gerald Everett.
"There's not much left for the Chargers to explore, making a reunion with Everett possible," Reed wrote. "While he was ineffective for the Bears, he was a valuable pass-catching target for Justin Herbert during his tenure in LA. Everett caught 109 passes for 966 yards with seven touchdowns in his two seasons with the Bolts."
To be fair, Everett was actually fairly productive in LA, which Reed notes. His best season with the Bolts came in 2022, when he hauled in 58 receptions for 555 yards and four touchdowns.
Plus, with the Chargers needing some proven depth at tight end, Everett could actually make sense for them.
That being said, Los Angeles selected enticing tight end prospect Oronde Gadsden on Day 3 of the draft, so the Bolts may have big plans for the Syracuse product who may very well be one of the most freakish athletes in the class.
Perhaps the Chargers could take a flier on a non-guaranteed contract with Everett, who managed just eight catches for 36 yards in Chicago last season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
NFL insider spills scoop on Chargers going after more WR help for Justin Herbert
Justin Herbert's 'clutch gene' continues to be questioned by former Super Bowl champion
What draft experts said about new Chargers EDGE Kyle Kennard
Chargers think rest of NFL sleeping on rookie capable of being ‘complete receiver’
Chargers could pursue exiled WR to revive his career with Justin Herbert