Bold Chargers predictions before Week 4 vs. Giants
The Los Angeles Chargers are the popular pick to beat the New York Giants in Week 4.
Not totally shocking. Jim Harbaugh is doing Jim Harbaugh things in his second year, with the Chargers sitting at 3-0 after sweeping the entire AFC West the first time through. The Giants are 0-3 and already dealing with a major quarterback mixup.
When it comes to bold predictions, at least, some fun things could happen for the Chargers against the Giants, provided the game script really goes as most seem to think.
RELATED: 5 things you need to know about Chargers at Giants in Week 4
Zion Johnson pitches another shutout
Don’t look now, but Johnson has been on a roll this year. The former first-round pick who experimented with playing center this summer before reverting back and hanging on to the guard job has been doing great in some tough matchups. He’s about to take another major step by shutting down one of the best front sevens in football, headlined by names like Kayvon Thibodeaux and Abdul Carter.
Justin Herbert jumps ahead in MVP race
The national side has started to wake up when it comes to Herbert. But not everywhere has him as an MVP favorite just yet, despite his 66.7 completion percentage and six touchdown passes against one interception. He’s been a big playmaker with his feet and in clutch moments, even outdueling Patrick Mahomes. Once he exploits a shaky defense for some Madden-like numbers, he’ll be impossible to deny.
RELATED: Chargers' biggest reasons for concern vs. Giants in Week 4
Omarion Hampton goes for 100-plus
Maybe this isn’t that bold, but the first-rounder Hampton putting up a big day as the feature back while his passing attack could struggle at times against a strong pass-rush still isn’t a sure thing. Hampton had 70 yards and a score on a 3.7 average over 19 carries in Week 3. Look for him to ramp up that per-carry average in a big way while having the breakout game that also finally gets him the national love.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Can Chargers' Kimani Vidal start to match fan hype after Najee Harris injury?
Chargers undergo big OL shuffles in front of Justin Herbert on final injury report
Chargers WR Keenan Allen could make stunning history vs. Giants
Chargers' Keenan Allen tabbed as fantasy football must-start for Week 4