Chargers' biggest reasons for concern vs. Giants in Week 4
The Los Angeles Chargers' matchup with the New York Giants this week is between two franchises going in completely different directions.
The Chargers are 3-0 with everything clicking. Justin Herbert has thrown for at least 300 yards in two of the Bolts' first three games with six touchdowns and just one interception. Jesse Minter's defense has also been on top of things, surrendering an average of just 16.7 points per game and under 200 yards passing.
The Giants on the other hand are 0-3 and made a drastic quarterback change this week, going from Russell Wilson to rookie Jaxson Dart. Dart's first NFL start will come against the Chargers defense that has stepped up to the challenge early on in 2025. The Giants of course have Malik Nabers, who will be playing with his sixth-different quarterback since being drafted in 2024.
While many see this as a lock for the Chargers, the Giants shouldn't be seen as a light opponent.
Giants still have playmakers
This is an 0-3 team but it certainly isn't due to their lack of talent. On offense, the Giants have the aforementioned Nabers, who is two weeks removed from a 167 yard, two touchdown performance in Dallas. The other weapon in that game was Wan'Dale Robinson, who had 142 yards and a touchdown against the Cowboys. Dart will also have fellow rookie Cam Skattebo in the backfield, who had 121 scrimmage yards against the Chiefs last week.
On defense, the Giants of course have their insane defensive line of Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Dexter Lawrence and rookie Abdul Carter. Burns is tied for second in the NFL with four sacks. They didn't finish at the quarterback as much as they would've liked against Kansas City, but were in the backfield on numerous occasions.
Of course, they still have to execute. The Giants have yet to put together a complete game in all three phases. However, they could turn it up at any given moment.
No tape on Dart
With Dart starting for the Giants, the Chargers don't have much game tape to review on him to get ready. Of course, they can see what type of plays they ran during the preseason, but those are the most basic concepts and likely won't be part of this week's specific gameplan.
The Chargers may have to study more of Dart's tendencies. What he likes to do pre-snap, how he adjusts when the pocket collapses early, does he go through his progressions or is there one target being stared down? There's still a ton of ways for the Chargers to ruin the rookie's debut, but it won't be using college tape as the be-all-end-all to their plan.
