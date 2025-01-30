Bradley Bozeman free agency market value: Should Chargers re-sign OL?
There were any number of free-agent additions by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024 that had ties to his brother John’s team in Baltimore. The most notable were running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Another was center Bradley Bozeman, who spent four years in Baltimore after being drafted by the club.
Last offseason, Bozeman joined the Bolts courtesy of an economical one-year, $1.125 million dollar deal (via Spotrac). He was certainly a bargain considering he was an 18-game starter, including playoffs. However, will the veteran interior lineman be back with the franchise in 2025?
Bradley Bozeman free agency market value
A former sixth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2018, Bozeman has yet to really break the bank when it comes to his salary. As a rookie, he inked a four-year, $2.57 million deal with the Ravens. In 2022, he signed a one-year, $2.8 million deal with the Carolina Panthers as he was coming off his best season in Baltimore. The Panthers re-upped him to the tune of three years and $18 million in ’23, but he wound up being a cap casualty last offseason.
Pros of Chargers re-signing Bradley Bozeman
The good news was that the seven-year veteran started all 17 games, as well as the playoff clash with the Texans. That wasn’t really a surprise considering the former University of Alabama product did the same with Carolina in 2023. In fact, the 6’3”, 317-pound blocker has missed only one game over these past six seasons, and that was with the Ravens in 2021. He’s started 93 out of the 99 contests he’s suited up for, be it center as well as left guard.
Cons of Chargers re-signing Bradley Bozeman
Zoltán Buday of Pro Football Focus ranked the Chargers’ offensive front a so-so 21st on his annual list. While he had praise of the tackle spots, there was skepticism elsewhere. “First-round pick Joe Alt was as advertised for the Chargers. And as a result, Los Angeles has a top-five offensive tackle tandem in the NFL. However, the line’s interior prevents the unit from being ranked higher and is going to need overhauling this offseason.” Food for thought.
Verdict
The 30-year-old pro has logged a lot of playing time the past six years, and the fact that he can line up anywhere on the inside can’t be underestimated. However, he was Pro Football Focus’ 29th-ranked center this past season. Dating back to 2019, when he became a mainstay on three different offensive lines, he earned a 63.89 grade from the site. In 2024, it was a disappointing 61.2, the lowest in six seasons. The Chargers will certainly look to upgrade.