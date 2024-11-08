Chargers' Jim Harbaugh flying underrated in coach of the year odds
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh isn’t getting a lot of attention yet in NFL Coach of the Year conversations.
But maybe he should be.
Like he did with the 49ers and Wolverines (his effort with the 49ers won him this award in 2011), Harbaugh appears to be turning around a program and heading for instant success. But the Chargers’ 5-3 record, at least for now, doesn’t seem to be getting him a lot of attention.
In fact, one has to scroll for a bit to find his name on the Coach of the Year odds lists from pretty much any provider and the line ranges from +600 to +1200.
And while Harbaugh is going to naturally fall behind someone like Dan Quinn with the Washington Commanders as Jayden Daniels breaks all the way out, he probably shouldn’t be that far down the list.
Harbaugh, after all, is in Year 1 of a roster reset with a rather notoriously stingy franchise. Starting quarterback Justin Herbert had been hurt, among other injuries to notables like Joey Bosa, too.
And yet, the Chargers have won three of their last four and if they keep playing at their current level, could easily flirt with a double-digit win total and make some noise in the crowded AFC playoffs.
Which is to say, Harbaugh might be a pretty good line to consider right now—because if the Chargers keep winning, the odds won’t stay so attractive for long.
