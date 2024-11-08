The Chargers didn't need Marshon Lattimore
The Los Angeles Chargers were among the teams rumored to have called the New Orleans Saints about Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore at Tuesday's trade deadline, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Saints ended up sending Lattimore to the Washington Commanders, and Chargers fans should be relieved.
First of all, Lattimore isn't with an AFC contender. That alone should make the Chargers happy as the retooling team fights to hold on to a Wild Card spot.
Secondly, the asking price was too high. The Commanders parted with third, fourth and sixth-round picks for Lattimore while receiving a fifth back from New Orleans.
Lattimore is one of the better man-to-man cornerbacks in the NFL as he has allowed just one touchdown in one-on-one coverage since the start of the 2022 season. However, he has played in just 24 of 43 possible games in that span.
Also, the Chargers simply don't need him. Los Angeles has the NFL's best scoring defense and 11th-best passing defense. Parting ways with a Day 2 draft pick wouldn't have made sense.
While the Chargers look decent this season, they still have needs to address in April. Los Angeles will need help at wide receiver, center, offensive guard and outside linebacker. The Chargers may even be inclined to devote resources toward a running back.
Another cornerback wouldn't hurt the Chargers at all. However, when the defense is playing as well as it has this season, without Asante Samuel Jr., three draft picks — especially a third-rounder — aren't necessarily expendable.
