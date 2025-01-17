Chargers' breakout star Ladd McConkey can't do it all by himself
The good news for the Los Angeles Chargers is that they've found a legit No.1 option for their offense in Ladd McConkey. He exploded for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns in his first season, breaking the Chargers' rookie receiving yards record previously held by Keenan Allen. In their Wild Card loss to the Houston Texans, McConkey dominated, catching nine passes for 197 yards and one touchdown.
The bad news is that he was the only one on offense in that game. The recurring theme all season has been hoping another playmaker on the Chargers could step up to take some pressure off of McConkey. That didn't happen and it was clear in their disappointing output against the Texans.
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report named the Chargers' lack of playmaking receivers as their biggest weakness. "However, cleaner quarterback play and more punch in the passing game wouldn't have hurt. The reality is that the Chargers' receiving corps isn't talented or deep enough to make L.A. a serious contender, and it was an obvious issue throughout the season... Simply put, Herbert doesn't have a reliable go-to receiver aside from McConkey. That needs to change this offseason."
The Chargers are expected to have over $70 million in cap space this offseason, as Knox alluded to them possibly signing Tee Higgins or Chris Godwin in free agency. He also floated the idea of them drafting a receiver, specifically Tre Harris in Bleacher Report's mock draft.
They'll have plenty of options to fill their dire need of more playmakers this offseason.
