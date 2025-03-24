Chargers bring back key veteran in NFL free agency
The Los Angeles Chargers brought back one of their own in free agency on Monday, inking veteran safety Tony Jefferson to a one-year deal.
Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reported the signing, wrapping up one of the expected moves for the team on the open market.
Jefferson, 33, joined the Chargers last summer after a brief retirement and eventually wound up on the practice squad. A rash of injuries at the safety position saw him get called up to the active roster in October and he wound up appearing in eight games with four starts.
The Chargers certainly needed to retain depth like Jefferson for the base defense and special teams. Both Alohi Gilman and Elijah Molden are back, too, which enables defensive coordinator Jesse Minter to roam Derwin James near the line of scrimmage and inside, which had the superstar in great form last season.
RELATED: Diggs, Cooper and Allen: Chargers still have free-agent options at WR
Despite these moves, the Chargers still have question marks in the secondary ahead of the draft, especially now at cornerback as the team seeks other starting help besides sophomores Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still.
Even so, Jefferson’s predictable return reinforces the overall unit and takes a need off the draft board. It also takes another free agent off the rather long list of remaining Chargers free agents on the open market.
